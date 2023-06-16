Nolan Arenado and Brandon Nimmo will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB action with 93 total home runs.

St. Louis' .421 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (315 total).

The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.464).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Mikolas is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Mikolas will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.