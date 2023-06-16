Brendan Donovan -- hitting .297 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .256 with six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

Donovan is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In six games this year, he has homered (9.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 17.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .281 AVG .226 .357 OBP .345 .404 SLG .333 8 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 21/10 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

