Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.494) and OPS (.879) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
- Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (30.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (48.5%), including nine multi-run games (13.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.297
|AVG
|.285
|.424
|OBP
|.349
|.525
|SLG
|.467
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|15
|35/24
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
