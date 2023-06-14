Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .285 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.
- Arenado has had a hit in 46 of 65 games this year (70.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (38.5%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.320
|AVG
|.248
|.371
|OBP
|.294
|.523
|SLG
|.464
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|24/11
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.