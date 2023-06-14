Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants and Anthony DeSclafani on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Carlson has had a hit in 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.234
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.426
|SLG
|.298
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|3
|10/8
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.