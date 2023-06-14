The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will send Jordan Montgomery and Anthony DeSclafani, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB play with 92 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (310 total runs).

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.465).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Montgomery is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Montgomery will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Patrick Corbin 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore

