Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .201 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
  • Contreras has recorded a hit in 31 of 61 games this year (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).
  • He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (34.4%), including four multi-run games (6.6%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.252 AVG .148
.331 OBP .256
.441 SLG .259
13 XBH 6
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
25/12 K/BB 32/14
4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
