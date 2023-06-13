The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Edman has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this season (13 of 63), with more than one RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 30
.259 AVG .214
.308 OBP .287
.398 SLG .398
8 XBH 12
3 HR 3
14 RBI 8
18/7 K/BB 17/10
6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.353 WHIP ranks 55th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
