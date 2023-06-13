Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.492) and OPS (.872) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.287
|AVG
|.285
|.414
|OBP
|.349
|.522
|SLG
|.467
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/23
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Giants rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
