Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .241 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (11.4%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (8.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (nine of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 14 of 35 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.246
|AVG
|.234
|.338
|OBP
|.275
|.446
|SLG
|.298
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|3
|10/8
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.