On Monday, Willson Contreras (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .204.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .259 AVG .148 .333 OBP .256 .454 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/11 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings