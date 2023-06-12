Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nolan Gorman (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (52) this season while batting .257 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (24 of 60), with more than one RBI 12 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.315
|AVG
|.209
|.387
|OBP
|.298
|.652
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|32/11
|K/BB
|35/14
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
