As of June 18 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334.0 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin posted 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Jaguars September 10 1 - +2500 @ Texans September 17 2 - +15000 @ Ravens September 24 3 - +1800 Rams October 1 4 - +8000 Titans October 8 5 - +12500 @ Jaguars October 15 6 - +2500 Browns October 22 7 - +3000 Saints October 29 8 - +3000 @ Panthers November 5 9 - +8000 @ Patriots November 12 10 - +5000 Buccaneers November 26 12 - +12500 @ Titans December 3 13 - +12500 @ Bengals December 10 14 - +900 Steelers December 17 15 - +5000 @ Falcons December 24 16 - +8000 Raiders December 31 17 - +8000 Texans January 7 18 - +15000

