The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Nolan Arenado among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Moneyline: -130
Underdog Moneyline: +110
Total: 8
Over Total Odds: -115
Under Total Odds: -105

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 10 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 65 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-18 14-21 11-13 16-25 20-28 7-10

