On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.867) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (9.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 63 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .283 AVG .285 .420 OBP .349 .509 SLG .467 14 XBH 15 5 HR 5 13 RBI 15 32/23 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings