Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 52 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .263 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- In 22.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (37.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.330
|AVG
|.209
|.402
|OBP
|.298
|.682
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|30/11
|K/BB
|35/14
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.