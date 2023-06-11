On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 52 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .263 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.9%).

In 22.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (37.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .330 AVG .209 .402 OBP .298 .682 SLG .427 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 30/11 K/BB 35/14 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings