Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

Wainwright has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 5 5.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Royals May. 29 5.0 9 3 3 6 2 at Reds May. 23 5.2 8 5 5 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 69 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.382/.486 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .276/.325/.481 so far this season.

Arenado has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs, 27 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .275/.359/.413 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .287/.367/.483 slash line so far this year.

Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0

