On Saturday, Paul DeJong (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .237.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (16 of 38), with two or more runs four times (10.5%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 25 .209 AVG .250 .320 OBP .320 .419 SLG .477 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 7 RBI 12 13/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings