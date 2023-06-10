Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, with -110 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-110).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6
|PointsBet
|-110
|-110
|5.5
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- In 72 of 101 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
- The Panthers are 15-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida is 16-9 (victorious in 64.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- Vegas has gone 17-8 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (+105)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-175)
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-149)
|3.5 (-105)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+145)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-161)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+140)
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|6
|2.4
|2.5
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.8
|4
|2.1
