The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 88 total home runs.

St. Louis' .424 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

St. Louis has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill

