Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on June 10.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-4-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 15, or 42.9%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 6-9, a 40% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 297 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
