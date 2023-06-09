The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 61 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this year (27.9%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings