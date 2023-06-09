Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .236.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (19 of 37), with at least two hits 10 times (27.0%).
- He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 37), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (27.0%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Lively (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
