Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (28-22-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.
- Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
