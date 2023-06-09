Nolan Gorman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 51 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .264 with 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • In 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has had an RBI in 23 games this year (40.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.8%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Lively (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
