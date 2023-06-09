A quarterfinal is next up for Jordan Thompson in the Libema Open, and he will face Adrian Mannarino. Thompson has the fifth-best odds (+750) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.

Thompson at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Thompson's Next Match

Thompson will meet Mannarino in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 AM ET, after getting past Milos Raonic in the previous round 7-6, 6-1.

Thompson Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Thompson defeated Raonic, 7-6, 6-1.

In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Thompson has won once, and his record is 16-16.

Thompson is 3-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 32 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Thompson has averaged 23.8 games.

Thompson, over the past 12 months, has played six matches on grass, and 19.5 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Thompson has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 16.4% on return.

On grass over the past year, Thompson has claimed 72.7% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.

