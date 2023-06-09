The Indiana Fever (1-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Target Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx