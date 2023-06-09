The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Indiana Fever (1-5) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

The game has no set line.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Fever vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 89 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-11.9)

Minnesota (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Fever vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Indiana has had two games (out of ) go over the total this year.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (80.8 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (86.7 points allowed).

In 2023, Indiana is best in the league in rebounds (37.3 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.5).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are eighth in the WNBA in committing them (13.7 per game). They are second-worst in forcing them (10.7 per game).

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

The Fever are seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Indiana takes 69.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.1% of Indiana's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.9% are 3-pointers.

