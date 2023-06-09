Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) on Friday, June 9 versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-34), who will answer with Ben Lively. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Reds are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-175). An 8-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Cardinals and Reds game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 14, or 41.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-5 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.