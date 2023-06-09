Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.
The Cardinals will call on Jordan Montgomery (2-7) against the Reds and Ben Lively (3-3).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Cardinals have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 290 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.