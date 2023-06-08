Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8 showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are listed with -120 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+100).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 42-32-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime matchups.

Florida has 49 points (21-6-7) in the 34 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has scored exactly two goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 68 times, and are 49-13-6 in those games (to register 104 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to register 54 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 16-10-26 record in overtime matchups this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

In the 38 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 65 games, earning 122 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 22-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Golden Knights finished 27-18-4 in those matchups (58 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

