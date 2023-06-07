On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (35.0%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 17 games this year (28.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 60 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 33 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (69.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (36.4%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (51.5%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings