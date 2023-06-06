In the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov.

In this Quarterfinal match, Djokovic is the favorite (-1100) versus Khachanov (+650) .

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 91.7% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Karen Khachanov -1100 Odds to Win Match +650 +170 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Trends and Insights

Djokovic advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

Djokovic has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match.

In his 12 matches on clay over the past year, Djokovic has played an average of 26.3 games.

In the past year, Khachanov has played 59 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

On clay, Khachanov has played 14 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In six matches against each other, Djokovic has beaten Khachanov six times. Djokovic won their most recent match 6-4, 6-1 on November 3, 2022 in the Rolex Paris Masters Round of 16.

In terms of sets, Djokovic has won 13 against Khachanov (92.9%), while Khachanov has clinched one.

Djokovic has defeated Khachanov in 83 of 127 total games between them, good for a 65.4% win rate.

In six head-to-head matches, Djokovic and Khachanov are averaging 21.2 games and 2.3 sets per match.

