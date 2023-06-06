Nolan Arenado -- batting .235 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

In 67.2% of his 58 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 30 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

