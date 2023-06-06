How to Watch the Fever vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (1-4) face the Chicago Sky (4-3) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sky
- Indiana's 76.4 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Chicago gives up to opponents.
- Indiana is shooting 40.4% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 40.8% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.
- The Fever are 1-2 when they shoot higher than 40.8% from the field.
- Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.7%) is just 1.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago are averaging (31.3%).
- The Fever are 1-1 when shooting above 31.3% as a team from three-point range.
- Chicago and Indiana rebound at nearly the same rate, with Chicago averaging 0.2 more rebounds per game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.