On Tuesday, June 6, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (39-20) host Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-1, 2.06 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Cardinals and Rangers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 19-6 (76%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

