The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan hit the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 282.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, May 29.

In five starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wainwright has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas - 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.