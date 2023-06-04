Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 16th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (36.8%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (73.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (53.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
