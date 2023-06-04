On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 16th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (36.8%).

In six games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 30 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (73.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (53.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings