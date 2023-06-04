Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Juan Yepez is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .225.
- In eight of 17 games this season, Yepez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.400
|.222
|OBP
|.455
|.222
|SLG
|.700
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
