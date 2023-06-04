Cardinals vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 4
Ke'Bryan Hayes carries a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (30-27) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-1) for the Cardinals and Rich Hill (4-5) for the Pirates.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (4-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 3.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.292 in 12 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Mikolas has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Miles Mikolas vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.409) and 56 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with a double, a triple and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- The Pirates are sending Hill (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
- Hill is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.
- Hill will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.