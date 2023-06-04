Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Sunday, starting at 11:35 AM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-1) for his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .301/.402/.521 on the season.

Goldschmidt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .276/.364/.564 on the season.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .278/.333/.488 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.368/.444 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

