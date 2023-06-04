Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on June 4, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Sunday, starting at 11:35 AM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-1) for his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Reds
|May. 25
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .301/.402/.521 on the season.
- Goldschmidt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .276/.364/.564 on the season.
- Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .278/.333/.488 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has put up 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.368/.444 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Giants
|May. 31
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.