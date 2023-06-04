Brendan Donovan and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .247 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (19.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.7%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 27 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

