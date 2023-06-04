Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Guardians.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .231.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Knizner has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .208
.259 OBP .240
.423 SLG .292
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Hill (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
