Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tommy Edman (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (22.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 54 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz (1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
