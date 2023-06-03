The San Diego Padres (26-31) and Chicago Cubs (25-31) play on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (3-4) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (5-2).

Padres vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (3-4, 4.61 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-2, 3.45 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (3-4) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.61, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts, Darvish has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.

Smyly has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

The 33-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 28th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Drew Smyly vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (65) in all of MLB. They have a collective .220 batting average, and are last in the league with 408 total hits and 24th in MLB action scoring 235 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Smyly has a 3.6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

