Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) will face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) at PNC Park on Saturday, June 3. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.48 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 32 times and won 14, or 43.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-15 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +210 - 2nd

