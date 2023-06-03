Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last five chances.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have a 14-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 43.8% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 8-14 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 57 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-27-1).

The Cardinals have not covered the spread in six games with a set run line (0-6-0).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-17 11-9 14-23 18-25 7-7

