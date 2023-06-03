Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last five chances.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 14 (43.8%) of those contests.

This season St. Louis has won nine of its 24 games, or 37.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 278 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule