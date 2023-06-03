The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .253 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.8%).

He has scored in 19 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings