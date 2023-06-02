Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .056 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Willson Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.
- In 52.8% of his 53 games this season, Willson Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Willson Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
- In 17 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (38.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Roansy Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.